Sarah Palin sues The New York Times

WASHINGTON — Sarah Palin is suing The New York Times, claiming she was defamed by the newspaper.

The former governor of Alaska alleged she was falsely portrayed as inspiring the 2011 shooting of Representative Gabby Giffords.

The editorial in question accused Palin of “incitement” shortly before the incident.

The paper also, incorrectly, said a Palin ad from a political action committee put “Giffords and 19 other Democrats under stylized cross hairs.”

A correction from the newspaper was issued within 24 hours on that topic, but the paper said that mistake didn’t change the overall theme of the piece.

Palin is seeking at least $75,000 in damages.

The New York Times said it plans to defend itself from the claims.