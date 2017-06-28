× Rental truck involved in police pursuit causes 7-car crash in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — A law enforcement chase that crossed two counties ended in a wreck that involved seven vehicles and sent several to the hospital with serious injuries.

The wreck happened at the intersection of John R. Rice Boulevard and Fortress Boulevard on Tuesday morning.

Sgt. Chris Dye with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said Williamson County authorities were chasing a Penske rental truck in connection with a possible burglary in Franklin.

Pastor Steve Schwanke of the Meadow Baptist Church said he called police when he saw two men trying to bust into his church’s tool shed by backing the Penske truck into it around 6:30 a.m.

Schwanke said the suspects were able to move the shed a few inches before they saw him and fled, which is when the chase began.

At one point, police backed off on the ground and used a helicopter to track the Penske truck from the air.

The pursuit ended in a crash involving six other vehicles. One pickup truck flipped over on its roof.