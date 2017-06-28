Police: man attacked and robbed in pharmacy parking lot for his prescription pills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Police said they were looking for a man who attacked and robbed another man, 25, of his prescription medication Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 10 a.m. at the Walgreens on South Bellevue Boulevard in South Memphis, according to police.

Friends and neighbors said they were praying for the young man while he was home recovering Wednesday.

Police said he was leaving the Walgreens with his OxyContin prescription in hand when a man came up to him asking for the pills. He refused to give them up. Police said the suspect then attacked.

"He's a very quiet person. He might be kind of nervous and upset right now," said Michael Hazzle, the victim's uncle.

His mother said he was severely traumatized and seeking counseling due to the incident.

Hazzle said his nephew could’ve been a target because he made the same run to his neighborhood pharmacy every month.

“He has sickle cell disease. That’s his daily and monthly medicine,” Hazzle said.

In fact, the victim's mother said it's the second time he's been targeted while picking up his medication. The other incident happened at a different pharmacy.

Walgreens employees advised customers who want to stay safe to use the drive-thru when picking up controlled medication like OxyContin.

Police say there is video surveillance available and they may have gotten suspect information from it. But Walgreens employees checked for WREG and couldn’t find the footage of the attack.

Even so, those who live in South Memphis said they don’t rely on anything except themselves to stay safe.

“These people out here are so sprung, if you’re going to get any medication or money, just carry a weapon. You just have to," Dee Anderson said.

Others had a message for the victim, who also lives in the area.

"Get well soon, brother. I’m going to pray for you, ask God to heal you,” Thomas Echols said.

Family members said they the victim had not been able to replace his stolen medicine yet. He was hoping to get a new prescription from the doctor by the end of the week.

Police said the suspect drove off in a 1990s Dodge Intrepid and might've had an accomplice.