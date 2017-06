× Police: 35-year-old’s death ruled a homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The death of a 35-year-old man has officially been classified as a homicide.

Undrea Williams was pronounced dead in early June after authorities discovered him in the middle of the roadway at Frayser and Old Allen.

The victim had been shot multiple times.

If you can help in this case, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.