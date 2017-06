× Overturned tractor-trailer catches fire on I-40 outside of West Memphis, eastbound lanes closed

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. — A tractor-trailer caught on fire on I-40.

Arkansas Highway Patrol and West Memphis Fire are on the scene, located at mile marker 273.

The fire happened after the truck overturned, according to West Memphis Fire.

All eastbound lanes are closed near Highway 147 on I-40, and traffic is backed up.