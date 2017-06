× Officials: Inmate killed after shooting corrections officer at Nashville mall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — An inmate shot a corrections officer at 100 Oaks Mall in Nashville, officials said.

The inmate was then shot and killed, WTVF reported.

The Robertson County officer, who suffered two gunshot wounds to his leg, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

WTVF reported the inmate was at the mall for a doctor’s appointment.