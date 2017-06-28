× MPD investigating shooting at Halle Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD detectives are working to identify suspects after a shooting at a Memphis city park overnight.

Police say one person was shot on the basketball court at Halle Park around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers at Mt. Moriah Station — which is next door to the park — say they heard several shots and immediately responded to the scene.

Officers didn’t find a shooting victim at first — but a man later showed up at Baptist Memorial Hospital on Walnut Grove Rd. with a gunshot wound.

Police say his injuries aren’t life-threatening. A second person was treated for a head injury resulting from a fight at the park.

So far, police haven’t identified any suspects and they’re still trying to determine a motive for the violence.

This is the third shooting at Halle Park since 2013.

Back in April, a teenager was injured in a shooting on the basketball courts.

In 2013, a woman was shot during a domestic incident involving her ex-boyfriend outside Halle Stadium.