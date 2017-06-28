Military wife hides pregnancy, saves reveal for naval husband’s homecoming

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TEMECULA, Ca. -- When she found out she was pregnant, a military wife decided to pull out all the stops and keep the news a secret until her husband came home from deployment.

KTLA sat down with Chris and Natasha Daugherty on Tuesday.

The mother of three said she found out she was expecting baby number four a week after her husband, Chris, deployed with the U.S. Navy.

Instead of telling him over the phone or by email, she said she spent the next couple of months strategically trying to keep the news from him until he could return home.

"She was very good at hiding it, whether it was emojis or hiding behind somebody," Chris told the TV station.

But the secret wasn't an easy one to keep, especially after Chris and the USS Carl Vinson were ordered to sail for the North Korean coast.

The show of force extended his deployment by a month.

"I got emotional about it and I was wondering, 'Should I tell him? Would I feel guilty if something happens and he doesn't know?'" Natasha recalled. "I went back and forth about it."

But everything paid off in the end.

On the day Chris finally returned home, his young family was there ready to greet him.

The happy moment was captured on video.

As the kids rushed to hug him, Natasha stayed back holding a home-made sign that read "Welcome home baby daddy."

She then dropped the sign, revealing her belly.

"Is that real?" Chris can be heard asking with a smile on his face.

"I was confused. Then I actually poked her belly because I wasn't sure if she was playing a trick on me or not. Clearly, she was not," he told the TV station later.

The baby girl is due in late August and dad will be there for the birth.