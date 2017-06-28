× Hours after placement, 10 Commandments statue destroyed

LITTLE ROCK — Just hours after it was placed at the Arkansas State Capitol, a controversial monument has been destroyed.

On Tuesday, a 10 Commandments statue was unveiled to the public in Little Rock.

According to THV11, the 10 Commandments statue was finally unveiled to the public in Little Rock on Tuesday, nearly two years after lawmakers voted to allow it.

Several hours later, it was destroyed when a 32-year-old man drove his car through the statue while filming with his phone.

The Secretary of State’s Office said the incident happened shortly after 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The unidentified man surrendered to police before being taken to a nearby hospital.

