MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Aramark is looking to fill their ranks on the University of Memphis campus.

On Wednesday, the company, which provides dining services for the students, faculty and staff, will be holding a job fair at the University Center Building from 8:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.

All shifts are available.

