Suspects sought in Hernando smash and grab

HERNANDO, Miss. — Hernando Police need your help tracking down these men they say are responsible for a smash and grab at Walmart.

The crooks made off with hundreds of dollars in gaming devices.

Several men were captured on camera and are now wanted for targeting a Hernando Walmart.

Police are calling it a crime of opportunity and said the crooks had a game plan.

They struck around 1:30 a.m. Monday, heading straight to the hardware aisle, grabbing hammers and then moving to the electronics department, where they smashed glass cases.

“Emptied out as many PlayStations as they could get. Right now we think there’s six plus a TV,” explained Hernando Police Department Capt. Kyle Hodge.

Detectives say a getaway car was waiting for them at one of the back exits of the store.

“We think two additional people were in a vehicle just waiting on them to come out,” said Hodge.

Shoppers WREG talked to were a little uneasy to hear about the burglary.

The Hernando Walmart operates 24 hours a day, and it’s not uncommon for many people to come in at off hours to shop.

“It is shocking to hear that, but it’s kinda expected these days I guess,” said Jenai Lofton.

Expected or not, Lofton says when she makes a trip to the store she does her best to stay alert.

“And I come here at 1:30 in the morning sometimes, so you just gotta be prepared and kinda watch. You don’t know these days.”

If you know anything, you’re asked to call the Hernando Police Department or DeSoto County Crime Stoppers at 662-429-TIPS.