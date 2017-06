MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers posted a photo of a man wanted for allegedly robbing four women back in May.

All four women identified Brandon Smith as the suspect who took their cellphones and several other items near the intersection of Mulberry and Vance Street on May 27.

They said Smith was armed with a handgun and was driving a white Lincoln.

If you can help police locate Smith, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.