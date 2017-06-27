Surprise for deputy jailer battling cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Our playmaker Nicole Shiflett is on a mission to help a co-worker, Sgt. Kevin James of the Shelby County Sheriff's Office Jail Division, who was diagnosed with cancer.

"He wasn't expecting it, but you know sometimes we all get something we don't expect," Nicole said.

Nicole says that her friend is traveling to Atlanta for treatment and has encountered some unexpected expenses.

"Your family wants to be there by your side. Tim, they want to travel with you. Your kids want to be there, wife, sister and brothers, so that's a lot of debt."

It's time to produce the cash and lend a helping hand.

"It makes me feel very good to know that we can help Kevin today," Nicole said.

We were graciously greeted at his door, and in just a matter of moments, Nicole was counting out the cash. There's $300 from News Channel 3, and an anonymous doctor in Collierville gave another $300 to make $600 for Kevin.

"I appreciate it so much," Kevin said. "God has been blessing, so we are very thankful."

"It feels like a million bucks, especially when you're doing it for someone like this," Nicole said about what it feels like to Pass It On. "He is a true friend. He is a good guy and I just believe he's going to beat it."

And with the love and support of friends like Nicole, Kevin plans on doing just that.