Sheriff: Armed robbery suspect in Memphis escaped Tallahatchie County jail

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Security cameras captured the disturbing moments when two men armed with guns barged into a Marathon gas station on Yale early Saturday morning.

Police said the pair demanded everyone drop to the ground as they grabbed money from the register and some cigars.

One clerk told police he fought back, grabbing one of the suspect's guns and his own and started shooting.

The pair bolted.

Not long after, police said one of the suspects, Quincy King, wandered into a hospital with a gunshot wound in his head.

Investigators showed up, questioned him and then charged him with aggravated robbery.

WREG found out from authorities in Mississippi King also goes by another name, Quintoreo Leavy.

The Tallahatchie sherriff said he escaped their jail where he was behind bars for serious crimes he committed there.

He wouldn't say how he escaped, just that Leavy is 16 years old and charged as an adult.

Memphis police have yet to confirm that information.

Meanwhile, the other suspect remains on the run.

"It is just devastating because I come to this store and my family comes to this store all the time," said a customer.

No one working at the gas station would talk on camera about what happened. They did say, though, physically everyone is OK.