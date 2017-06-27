× Report could have a negative impact on health care bill

WASHINGTON — “Kill the bill! Kill the bill!”

Democrats joined demonstrators on Capitol Hill protesting the Senate health care bill after the release of a report from the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office.

“This is a moral moment, this is not a political moment,” said Senator Cory Booker.

The report said the new legislation will cause 22 million more Americans to lose coverage by 2026.

It’s only a slight improvement over the House version.

According to CBO, the biggest drop in coverage would come next year when “15 million more people would be uninsured” “primarily because the penalty for not having insurance would be eliminated.”

“A CBO report is an accounting exercise, its based on assumptions, it makes an assumption that I think is flawed,” said Senator Marco Rubio.

Republican leadership has been pushing for a vote as early as this week.

At least a handful of Republicans though have said publicly a vote is premature.

With Democrats expected to vote no, Republicans can only afford to lose two of their own for the bill to pass.