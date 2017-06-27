× Redstone Arsenal Army base on lockdown over ‘possible active shooter’

HUNTSVILLE, Al. — A military base in Huntsville, Alabama is on lockdown after reports of an active shooter.

A spokesperson with Redstone Arsenal told WHNT there were reports of an active shooter on base, but they have not been able to confirm that information yet.

Around 10:30 a.m., employees and everyone on base were told to “run, hide or fight.”

The gates going in and out of the base have also been closed.

Here's area we're talking about on Redstone Arsenal where possible active shooter has been reported, geographic context of Sparkman Center pic.twitter.com/D2dsFpE078 — David Kumbroch WHNT (@davidknews) June 27, 2017

Base spokesperson Christopher Colster could not say where the active shooter was reported, but the news station said it was somewhere near the Sparkman Center.

The base was supposed to have an active shooter training session this week, but authorities said the incident today is not a drill.

Nearby hospitals said they have not received official word from the base concerning an active shooter, but are prepared in the event they are needed.

Redstone Arsenal is 60 square miles and has approximately 40,000 employees.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey said her office is monitoring the situation.

My office is being updated about the situation @TeamREDSTONE I will continue to closely monitor and pray for a peaceful and quick resolution — Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) June 27, 2017