Preliminary hearing provides new details about Kingston Frazier's murder

JACKSON, Miss. — A preliminary hearing for the men charged with capital murder in the death of a 6-year-old in Mississippi revealed new details previously unreleased in the case.

Before a Madison County judge and Kingston Frazier’s family, an investigator testified Byron McBride confessed to killing the child on May 18, WAPT reported.

They went on to say the three men — McBride, Dwan Wakefield and D’Allen Washington — were in the Kroger parking lot that night to sell drugs.

When they saw the car that little Kingston was in, they allegedly drove around for a few minutes before McBride jumped out and stole the car.

He planned to drive it to Homes County, investigators said.

Meanwhile, Wakefield claimed to have gone to another location to make the drug sale, WJTV reported.

He went on to tell authorities McBride called him sometime later saying there was a child in the back seat and still later, “I offed him.”

Wakefield and Washington were told to pick him up on Gluckstadt Road, the location where search crews would eventually discover the car with Kingston in the back seat dead.

It’s unclear if the three knew the child was in the backseat when the car was stolen.

McBride claimed he told his co-defendants Kingston was in the back seat, while Wakefield denied knowing about the child until he was called sometime later. He said he asked McBride to drop him off somewhere.

The judge ruled there was enough evidence and bound the case over to the Grand jury.

All three have been denied bond, WJTV reported.