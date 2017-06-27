Police release video of First Tennessee Bank robbery suspect
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say was caught on camera robbing a local First Tennessee Bank.
The robbery happened in the 1200 block of East Shelby Drive Monday afternoon.
Employees said the suspect — who appeared to be in his early to mid 60s — handed a teller a note demanding money before leaving the scene on foot.
No word on how much the man got away with.
If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
35.149534 -90.048980