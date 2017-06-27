× Police: Aggravated robbery suspect now behind bars

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the suspects wanted in connection to a holdup at a local gas station has been located.

Police discovered Quincy King at Methodist University Hospital.

He was being treated for a gunshot wound.

According to investigators, the 19-year-old was one of two armed men who robbed the Marathon gas station located on Yale Road early Saturday morning.

It’s unclear if he was shot during the robbery or sometime afterwards.

King was charged with aggravated robbery and scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.