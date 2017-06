MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You can own a piece of Elvis Presley history if you can come up with about $450,00.

The East Memphis home of Presley’s doctor, the late George Nichopoulos, is now on the market.

The six bedroom, six and a half bath home was built in 1976 for the doctor and his family.

Presley helped design the home and much of the original decor is still in place.

The home also has a pool, indoor atrium and racquetball court.