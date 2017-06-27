× Nashville included in Hyperloop Hotel concept

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The city of Nashville is one of several cities included in a concept that experts say will upend the travel industry across the nation.

The Hyperloop Hotel will allow people to travel between destinations without ever having to step out of their hotel room.

According to WTVF, the hotel portion of the idea is the brain child of Brandan Siebrecht, a Nevada student who recently presented the idea and was awarded the Radical Innovation Award for the concept.

Here’s how it would work:

After building the estimated $10 million hotels in 13 cities across the nation, travelers will be checked in and assigned to their very own “room” which doubles as a shipping container, CNN reported.

“The room would be loaded into the transport pod, then the pod is inserted into the Hyperloop and shot across the US to your hotel,” Siebrecht told WTVF by phone.

The aim is to cut down the cost and time associated with traveling.

Experts are excited about the project, but the technology has to first get off the ground.

The start-up that created the Hyperloop system said they could be up and running by 2020, but there are no guarantees.

It’s also unclear if the company itself has signed off on the hotel project that would utilize their technology.

Another issue at hand is the price tag.

At $1,500 a day for unlimited travel, it’s not going to be cheap for the average traveler.

For the cities themselves, it’s going to be even more.

Tennessee Hospitality and Tourism Association President & CEO Greg Adkins told the Nashville station while he likes the idea, it’s probably not going to be feasible for Music City.

He noted the cost of the project is a problem along with the city’s current infrastructure.

“We’re already having a hard time even funding our own roads in our own neighborhoods and that sort of thing,” Adkins added.

Other cities included in the concept include New York City, Washington D.C., Los Angeles, Austin, Chicago, Santa Fe, Denver, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Portland and Seattle.