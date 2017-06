× Missing 79-year-old found safe by police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A missing 79-year-old has been found safe.

Authorities issued a City Watch Alert for Wenesh Adan Monday evening after she walked away from an apartment in the 500 block of North Third Street.

Hailing from Minnesota, Adan was in Memphis visiting family when she disappeared.

She does not speak English and needs medications, police said.

WREG was told she was discovered in the downtown area.