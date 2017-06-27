× Family rescued from home on fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Firefighters put out a house fire, but it’s a pair of civilians who are to thank for saving the family.

According to Memphis Fire, the two people alerted the family of three adults and three children about the fire and got them out safely before firefighters got to the scene around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. No one was hurt.

Memphis Fire said the house didn’t have a working smoke alarm.

The house, located in the 2900 block of North Radford Road, sustained about $15,000 worth of damage.

Fire officials determined the blaze started in the attic due to faulty electrical wiring.

The Red Cross is helping the family.