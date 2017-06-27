× Driver shot by security guard in Kroger parking lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A security guard is now behind bars after he allegedly shot a man in a Kroger parking lot.

The victim told police it all started when he drove his friend Nicky-Pooh to the Frayser Boulevard location Monday evening.

As they were leaving, a single shot rang out, shattering the victim’s rear window.

The victim was shot in the right arm.

According to police that’s when Gregory Towner approached the vehicle and accused Nicky-Pooh of stealing meat from the store.

Kroger confirmed after the incident that someone tried to steal more than $117 worth of beef, but police were never called because it was returned.

The driver was somehow able to make it all the way home and call for help.

He is expected to be okay.