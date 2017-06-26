Tennessee woman kicked out of apartment complex pool for ‘thong bathing suit,’ fiance says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEYMOUR, Tenn. — A Tennessee woman is making national headlines after she claims she was asked to leave a pool because of her swimsuit.

Tori Jenkins says she was at her apartment complex's pool with her fiance when she was told that her swimsuit was inappropriate.

"She basically told me that if I didn't have kids, I wouldn't understand. If her kids were at the pool, she wouldn't want me in that swimsuit, how inappropriate I looked, and then she told me that there were a lot of teenage boys at the complex that I don't need to be exciting," Jenkins told WATE.

She says she was given the option of either changing her swimsuit, putting on shorts or leaving the pool.

The couple went to the Seymour apartment complex's office to talk about the situation in private.

Tyler Newman, Jenkins' fiance, says an employee suggested taking photos in order to help her understand why some people were offended by her outfit.

“Tori was accused of wearing a ‘thong bathing suit’ and told there were complaints about the way she dressed after roughly 3 minutes tops of us arriving there,” Newman posted on Facebook.

The apartment complex denies asking her to leave the pool, but says there were multiple complaints about her swimsuit.

"Smoky Crossing is a welcoming family community. Multiple residents within our community complained and expressed concerns regarding Ms. Jenks’ swimwear. In accordance with our pool policies, which are posted near the swimming area, one of our leasing consultants requested Ms. Jenks wrap a towel around herself when she was walking around the pool. Ms. Jenkins was never asked to leave the pool. In addition, our leasing agent did not state that Ms. Jenkins swimwear would ‘excite teenage boys.’ Ms. Jenkins and Mr. Newman are valued members of our community. However, we feel it is inappropriate to equate requesting Ms. Jenkins to cover up with sexual harassment or ‘rape culture.’ Smoky Crossing denounces harassment in all forms,” a statement from Smoky Crossing read.