Stranger confronts woman allegedly beating child inside Indianapolis grocery store

INDIANAPOLIS — A confrontation in the middle of a Kroger grocery store in Indianapolis turned violent after a woman stepped in to protect a child she says was being abused.

“They were battering him. All I could do is think if this is what happens here, what happens at home?”

Jeanna Aliff said it all started when she heard a woman screaming inside the store.

“Everyone starts looking over because it’s really loud and causing a big scene.”

That’s when Aliff said she saw a woman violently shaking and hitting a young boy in the face.

“She was beating him in an aggressive manner. He was just sitting there slumped over and she was just kind of having her way with him.”

Refusing to stand back and be quiet, she walked over to confront the woman and defend the boy.

“I was like woah woah woah. I was like, stop!”

The angry shopper told her to mind her own business.

“…says this is the reason why kids are the way they are today.”

But Aliff wasn’t about to back down.

“I had to stick up for him.”

Tensions quickly escalated with the angry woman reportedly even slapping Aliff.

As the store manager called police, Aliff followed the woman outside with her phone, snapping pictures of her and her license plate.

It appears the woman and the child left the scene before police arrived, because Aliff said she posted the pictures to Facebook later that day in the hopes someone could identify her.

“Everything goes through your head at that point. Is he full custody with these people? Are they taking him home and beating him?”

The post was eventually shared with the young boy’s mother.

“Somehow she found out and notified me,” said Aliff.

Grateful that a complete stranger stepped in to help, the woman told Aliff the woman was the child’s grandmother who had been keeping the child for a few days.

She went on to say if Aliff had done nothing she would have never known.

Aliff said it’s a good lesson for everyone.

“So when people see this kind of stuff out and about, I hope that someone else steps up. If you see a kid being abused, step in. Say something.”

The boy is now back with his parents and police said they are investigating.