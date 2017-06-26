× State: Former Lauderdale County employees indicted on theft charges

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Tenn. — Two former Lauderdale County Department of Education employees were indicted on theft charges after authorities say they continued to receive funds after they parted ways with the school system.

Between the two, the county lost more than $42,000, the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury’s office said.

According to the state, Devlyn Green left her position in May 2014.

However, a recent audit showed she continued to receive a salary for almost two years, resulting in an accumulation of $33,510.

The department even paid more than $2,000 to cover their portion of Green’s Social Security and Medicare, and made a $1,769 contribution to the state retirement system on her behalf.

A second former employee, Milton Waller, had a similar experience in which he continued to receive direct deposits totaling almost $4,500.

The school department also paid $341 for Social Security and Medicare.