× Shelby County Commission to vote on $1.2 billion budget Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Commission are expected to vote on Mayor Mark Luttrell’s proposed $1.2 billion budget on Monday.

The budget includes more than $400 million for education and the general fund, $75 million for capital improvement projects and $150 million to pay down debt.

One thing the budget does not include is a property tax increase.

“It allows us to give people incentives to get people back in this county. And the more people we bring in this county, the lower we can take debt burden on each individual person, which is a huge step forward,” said Commissioner Terry Roland.

The commissioners are also set to vote on proposed changes to the Minority and Woman Business Enterprise Program.

The county wants to add Shelby County residency as a pre-qualification for the program.