New anchor teams at News Channel 3: Greg Hurst joins WREG, Todd Demers to anchor ‘Daybreak’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG News Channel 3, the number one station in Memphis, welcomes one new face and adds anchor responsibilities to a familiar one. Veteran newsman Greg Hurst joins the prime time news lineup, and Meteorologist Todd Demers becomes the permanent anchor at Daybreak, a role he has been filling on an interim basis since December.

Greg Hurst joins Stephanie Scurlock on the 5, 6, and 10PM news starting in July. Before joining WREG, Greg spent 10 years as an anchor at WABC in New York, and was most recently the primary anchor at KHOU, the CBS affiliate in Houston, Texas. His broadcast career started in Little Rock, but Greg has deep roots in Memphis.

“In many ways, this is a homecoming,” Hurst said. “My wife grew up and went to school here. We got married in Memphis at the Quince Road Church of Christ. Our oldest daughter went to the University of Memphis, and now she, her husband and their beautiful baby—my granddaughter—live here. So I’ve always felt at home in Memphis. I look forward to continuing News Channel 3’s proud legacy of being the voice of the voiceless—the eyes and the ears—of those who deserve a seat at the table.”

Greg has been recognized for work on and off the news set, and has taken viewers with him around the world to see the streets of Baghdad, Iraq; the Kremlin in Moscow; and ruins of war in Vietnam. He’s been on the scene of some of the biggest stories in recent history, and he brings that trusted storytelling ability to the anchor chair in Memphis.

Todd officially joins Markova Reed on the anchor desk from 4:30-7AM weekdays, where he’s been filling in since December. He will continue to pull double duty, working at the weather desk too. He is the longest-serving morning meteorologist in Memphis, joining News Channel 3 in 1986. Todd has helped viewers plan their day on Daybreak, the number one Memphis morning newscast, since WREG launched the show.

“I’ve always loved doing both, and I’ve gotten to fill in several times over the years,” Demers said. “But it wasn’t until recently that I considered doing both jobs permanently. This gives me the chance to help people in and around Memphis in a variety of ways.”

President and General Manager Ron Walter said, “We are delighted to announce these changes. We welcome Greg to both the WREG family and the Memphis community. We were impressed by his extensive journalistic experience, but found his commitment to community involvement equally remarkable. He will embrace the Memphis story fully, in the same way we have come to expect from Todd Demers, who is just as good at telling news stories as he is at predicting and explaining weather.”

“Change can be a good thing, added News Director Bruce Moore. “Greg is a great newsman, but more importantly, his history of community service shows how much he cares. He and Todd are both experienced and engaging, and committed to making Memphis a better place.”

Greg Hurst joins Stephanie Scurlock, meteorologists Tim Simpson and Jim Jaggers, and sports anchor Glenn Carver as a team on July 3rd at 5, 6, and 10PM.

Todd continues in his dual role as Anchor/Meteorologist without delay. You can watch Markova Reed and Todd Demers with Traffic Reporter Corie Ventura every weekday starting at 4:30AM.

