Memphis Zoo announces record-setting birth

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The baby boom isn’t over yet for the Memphis Zoo.

On Monday, the zoo announced the arrival of a male Francois langur named Ripley.

Born in April 2017, Ripley was named after “Ripley’s Believe It or Not!”

It’s a fitting name considering his birth was one for the record books!

According to the Francois langur Species Survival Plan, the baby’s mother, Tanah, is the oldest female on record to give birth.

But this mom doesn’t let age get in her way.

“Tanah is taking very good care of him,” Courtney Janney, the curator of large mammals said. “But sisters Jean Grey and Raven spend a lot of time helping out by carrying him around!”

The zoo said this is their third Francois langur to be born in the past three years.

Ripley, his three siblings, Raven, Rook and Jean Grey, Tanah, and dad Jay Jay are currently on exhibit at the Memphis Zoo.

Zookeepers said Ripley will be easy to spot as he’s the small, bright orange one!

For a list of all the babies recently born at the Memphis Zoo, click here.