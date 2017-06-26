× Memphis-Millington Airport now Millington-Memphis Airport

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — The Millington airport is changing its name for the second time in about a year following a trademark dispute with the Memphis International Airport

The Commercial Appeal reports that the former Memphis Naval Air Station had been named the Millington Regional Jetport after the military turned over the facility to the community in the 1990s. The city renamed it the Memphis-Millington Airport last year in an effort to make the location more recognizable.

But Memphis Internal Airport objected, saying that the name would cause confusion in the marketplace. Under a settlement to the trademark dispute, the facility will now be known as the Millington-Memphis Airport.

Both parties agreed not to promote services in a way that would imply the two airports are affiliated or connected with each other.