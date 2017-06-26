Family hoping for answers, closure almost a year after son’s murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — "His smile, him hugging me, telling me how much he loves me."

Marcia Pindea is a mother desperate for answers. Her son, Tardarius Williams, was murdered last July. His body was found on South Mullins Road in Marshall County, Mississippi.

The Marshall County Sheriff Department says Williams' badly decomposed body had to be identified through DNA samples and tattoo markings on his body.

"I feel bad, I feel hurt, like how could you do something like this and think it's OK. My son was shot multiple times, not once, but multiple times."

"There are nights that I don't sleep at night, my son is constantly on my mind, how would you feel if this happened to someone in your family?"

Williams' family says he was with some friends when he went missing; they believe he was lured to a house in Byhalia, Mississippi, and later murdered.

"I use to tell him, you need to watch your surroundings, because everyone doesn't have a heart like you do."

Deputies say although Williams' body was found in Marshall County, their investigation into his murder points back to his connections to Memphis.

"We honestly know that there are some people in the Memphis area, probably the Nutbush area that knows who killed Tardarious Williams."

"It's very difficult when you have people that sat back know exactly what happen to these people, who killed them and what took place, and they won't come forward and give you the information."

Williams' family just wants answers and closure.

"I want him to know that what he did was wrong, and I want him to see our pain and how we feel and I wish that he would do the right thing. And even if he didn't mean to do it, if someone force him to do it, if things didn't go off as planned, I'm forgiving. But I just want to know the true story of what happened. But just know that we won't stop. It's almost been a year. I will not let another year slide by."

If you know who killed 25-year old Tardarious Williams, you are asked to call the Marshall County Sheriff Department at (662) 252-1311. All calls are confidential.