× Man arrested in North Memphis murder to appear in court Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man arrested for murder in North Memphis is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Kendall Bonner was arrested Saturday evening shortly after a man was gunned down on a busy street in broad daylight.

Police have not released a motive for the shooting on Jackson but a witness said he saw the victim — 40-year-old Carlos Graham– run down the street shortly before he heard a series of gunshots.

Bonner was arrested shortly after officers said he ran away from the scene where it all happened.

Police said the victim lived in the neighborhood where he was shot.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting.

Neighbors said the incident happened near where people were gathering for a funeral.

“It’s sad to have violent stuff happening. You`re going to a funeral to pay your last respect and everything and this happens,” said one person.

Bonner has been charged with second-degree murder.