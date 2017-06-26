Lyft driver says he narrowly escaped after being kidnapped and carjacked on the job

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kidnapped and carjacked on the job!

Memphis Police are looking for the customer who allegedly held a Lyft driver at gunpoint.

A man told officers he was driving for the ride-sharing service around 1:30 Saturday afternoon when he picked up a customer near Chelsea and Watkins.

The driver said the man got into his car, immediately pulled out a gun and told him to drive.

A few turns later, the driver reportedly hopped out of the car and ran as fast as he could right onto Interstate-40 looking for help.

Police report they found the victim walking along the interstate.

He was allegedly on the phone with On-Star and got the company to track the car.

Police found it near Sylvan and Firestone.

The suspect was nowhere to be found.

"I'm concerned for everybody tying to do right out here. I'm concerned for everybody," said Wesley Kozmo Henderson, who lives and works close to where the crime happened.

He claimed violence is on the rise in his North Memphis neighborhood and too many innocent people are falling victim.

"We just got to find a way to stop it. The crime is everywhere. I have seen it increase," said Henderson.

Meanwhile, police are looking for evidence to try and catch the armed suspect.

Lyft has information on every customer and driver. You have to create a profile to use their service.

A spokesperson for the company said the victim is a driver, but there's no record of that afternoon. He said the victim was not logged on and using their service at the time of the incident.

The suspect's description is vague.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.