Grindfather named NBA 2nd team all-Defense

MEMPHIS – Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen has been named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team for the 2016-17 season, the NBA announced today. This marks the sixth career All-Defensive selection for Allen, who previously received First Team honors in 2014-15, 2012-13 and 2011-12 and Second Team honors in 2015-16 and 2010-11. Allen has now been recognized on the NBA All-Defensive Teams six times in his seven seasons with the Grizzlies.

Allen (6-4, 213) appeared in 71 games (66 starts) for Memphis this season, averaging 9.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and a team-leading 1.62 steals in 27.0 minutes per game. The 35-year-old led the league in steal percentage (3.1), his second time to lead the league in the category (4.1 in 2014-15).

As in past seasons, Allen ranked among the elite perimeter defenders in ESPN’s Defensive Real Plus-Minus (DRPM) stat, finishing second among shooting guards: Andre Roberson (2.64), Allen (2.15), Jimmy Butler (1.80), Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (1.78) and Danny Green (1.71).

The NBA All-Defensive First Team is comprised of unanimously-selected forward Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors (198 points, 99 First Team votes), center Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz (196 points, 97 First Team votes), forward Kawhi Leonard of the San Antonio Spurs (192 points, 93 First Team votes) and guards Chris Paul of the Los Angeles Clippers (140 points, 61 First Team votes) and Patrick Beverley of the Houston Rockets (110 points, 38 First Team votes).

Joining Allen (80 points, 17 First Team and 46 Second Team votes) on the NBA All-Defensive Second Team is San Antonio’s Danny Green (68 points), New Orleans’ Anthony Davis (58 points), Oklahoma City’s Andre Roberson (53 points) and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo (35 points).

