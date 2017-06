× First Tennessee bank branch robbed with note to teller

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A bank robber has struck the First Tennessee branch in the 1200 block of East Shelby Drive.

Police said the suspect gave the teller a note when he came into the bank Monday afternoon.

He took a bag, but police aren’t sure whether there was money in it.

There isn’t a good description of the suspect, but he drove away in what looked like a gray Chevrolet Sonic.

No one was hurt, police said.