Deadly crash shuts down Riverside Dr.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Investigators with MPD are looking into a deadly crash that shut down part of Riverside Drive overnight.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. Monday near Tom Lee Park.

Police said a pickup truck was heading northbound when the vehicle left the roadway, crashing into a pole before hitting a tree.

The driver was already dead when first responders arrived.

No other vehicles were involved.

As of 4:30 a.m., Riverside Drive heading northbound was still closed between Beale Street and Carolina Avenue.

The southbound lanes are open.

We’ll continue to update this story as information comes in.