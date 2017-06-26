Deadly crash shuts down Riverside Dr.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Investigators with MPD are looking into a deadly crash that shut down part of Riverside Drive overnight.
The crash happened around 3 a.m. Monday near Tom Lee Park.
Police said a pickup truck was heading northbound when the vehicle left the roadway, crashing into a pole before hitting a tree.
The driver was already dead when first responders arrived.
No other vehicles were involved.
As of 4:30 a.m., Riverside Drive heading northbound was still closed between Beale Street and Carolina Avenue.
The southbound lanes are open.
