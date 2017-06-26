× City Watch issued for 79-year-old visiting relatives in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 79-year-old is missing.

Police issued a City Watch for Wenesh Adan. She came to Memphis from Minnesota to visit relatives and does not speak English.

It’s believed Adan walked away from the apartments in the 500 block of North Third Street around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

It’s important Adan is found soon because she needs medication, according to the alert.

Adan is described as a 5-foot, 100-pound black woman with brown eyes. She was wearing multicolored traditional Ethiopian garb that covers her from head to toe.

If you see her, call police at (901) 545-2677 or missing persons at (901) 636-4479.