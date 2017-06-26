× City Watch Alert issued after 22 year old sends farewell texts to family

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A City Watch Alert was issued for a young woman police believe could be in danger.

Gabrielle Hairston’s family told officers she sent her family farewell messages via text and did not show up for work Monday morning.

Relatives went on to say she has been depressed, but didn’t release any other details.

The 22-year-old drives a black 2016 Nissan Altima with TN tags 5A43C8.

If you spot her, please call Memphis police at (901) 545-2677 or Missing Persons at (901) 636-4479.