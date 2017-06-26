× Beat the heat with MLGW’s ‘Play It Cool’ program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County residents are getting a second change to beat the heat this summer.

Memphis Light, Gas and Water is holding a screening Monday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. for those wishing to receive a free window air conditioning unit through the “Play It Cool” program.

The screening will be held at 785 Jackson Avenue.

Applicant qualifications:

Shelby County resident

Low-income senior 60 years of age or older

Currently does not have operable air conditioning

Have not received an air conditioner from MLGW in the past three years

Applicants will be required to show their driver’s license and their most recent pay stub or Social Security income statement.

Once screened, an inspection of the person’s home will be conducted by MLGW.

The utility company said they will not install the air conditioner if they find another one in the home, or the home has bars or storm windows.