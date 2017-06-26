× 32 years after escape, Arkansas convict taken into custody

LITTLE ROCK — An Arkansas man on the run for more than 30 years is now back behind bars.

The Arkansas Department of Corrections confirmed Steven Dishman was arrested Sunday.

According to their records, the 60-year-old was sentenced to seven years behind bars after being convicted of burglary and theft of property charges in Washington County.

He was sentenced in December 1984, but escaped five months later.

Arkansas Online discovered documents that revealed Dishman would have been eligible for parole in December 1987.

On Sunday, the department posted to Facebook saying Dishman had been taken into custody at a home in Springdale, Arkansas.

Solomon Graves, the public information officer for the Arkansas Department of Corrections, told Arkansas Matters Dishman will be required to finish out his original sentence.

More time may be added for the escape.