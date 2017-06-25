× Suspect in custody in connection to fatal shooting in North Memphis near shops, homes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 34-year-old is charged with second-degree murder after police say he shot and killed a man in broad daylight in North Memphis.

The shooting took place Saturday, and police say the suspect, Kendall Bonner, ran from the scene where 40-year-old Carlos Graham was killed.

Detectives aren’t yet saying what led to the shooting.

“In my opinion, he was a great guy,” said Robert Horton who lives near where it happened.

Horton says he was shocked to hear Graham was gunned down in his North Memphis neighborhood.

“I was at home and I was sitting on the porch and my neighbors told me,” said Horton. “I just bricked his house two years ago.”

Police say Graham was shot multiple times in broad daylight just before 5 p.m. Saturday. It happened on Jackson Avenue near shops, restaurants and houses.

One neighbor who lives on Speed Street who wants to remain anonymous told WREG’s Bridget Chapman he saw the victim run down Jackson and then shortly after heard four or five gunshots. The witness says there was a short pause and then he heard about eight more gunshots.

He says he ran to where Graham was sprawled out on the ground and started giving him CPR but soon saw him take some of his final breaths.

“It could happen anywhere,” said neighbor William Laws. “I’m not at all surprised, usually this is a pretty quiet neighborhood.”

Police haven’t released a motive for the shooting but say Bonner ran from the scene and was later arrested. He’s now charged with second-degree murder.

“It’s too much shooting going on in Memphis,” said Horton.

Neighbors say not only did several shots get fired in a busy area during the daytime, but it also happened near where people were gathering after a funeral.

“It’s sad to have violent stuff happening, you’re going to a funeral to pay your last respect and everything and this happens,” said Horton.

Suspect Bonner has been arrested in the past for unlawful possession of a weapon in a public place, evading arrest and drug possession.

He scheduled to appear in court for the second-degree murder charge Monday morning.