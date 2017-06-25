× McCarver wins Distinguished Citizen Award

MEMPHIS — Broadcasting Hall of Famer and former St. Louis Cardinal Tim McCarver was awarded the Autozone Liberty Bowl’s Distinguished Citizen Award tonight.

McCarver, who grew up in Memphis and played at Christian Brothers High School, played 21 years in the major leagues, 12 in St. Louis, playing in 3 World Series, winning twice. He was also a two-time All-Star.

He then went on to become a broadcasting icon, calling 24 World Series and 23 All-Star Games. In 2012, he was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame as a broadcaster.