Informed Sources: Shelby County’s request to Jeff Sessions, federal crime help, big money’s influence on Congress

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In this week’s hot topic, the Informed Sources will discuss the repercussions of a letter sent by Shelby County leaders to Attorney General Jeff Sessions asking to end federal oversight of the Shelby County Juvenile Court that has been in place since 2012 when they discovered discrimination and a failure to provide required due process to juveniles in lock up. Taking our questions is one of those who signed off on this letter, Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell.

This week the U.S. Department of Justice announced it has chosen Memphis to be one of 12 cities to receive federal assistance in beating drugs, guns and gang violence.

We’re reaching into the mailbag, a new segment where viewers like you pick the topic. This week’s question is about big money’s influence in Congress and what it says about our country that candidates will spend millions to fight for a job that pays less than $200,000.