Frayser mom says management not doing anything about mouse-infested apartment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It's enough to make your skin crawl knowing you're sharing your home with rodents.

"Who wants to be in their house and stuff is crawling around?"

This mom — whom we'll call Ashley — didn't want to use her real name or show her face on camera because she's afraid of being kicked out. She tells us she's been dealing with mice at Todd Creek Apartments in Frayser for the past year, but yesterday was the last straw.

"I went in my bathroom and saw six mice. Six! I caught two Monday morning. Six? That's ridiculous, and it's unacceptable."

Her first thought was protecting her 1-year-old daughter.

"Get my baby. Get my daughter, because if they're coming out like this, there's no telling how many more are coming out."

We saw two mice inside the apartment during our interview and another just outside her front door. She was so freaked out she scooped up her daughter and stood on a plastic toy table just to get away from them.

But time and time again, she says her pleas to management have gone ignored.

"They told me that they can't do anything about it."

They gave her two sticky mouse traps and promised to send over an exterminator, but she says that never happened. Then they told her to stuff any cracks or holes in the place with Brillo pads and foam caulk and set out more mouse traps all out of her own pocket.

"I almost bought the whole hardware store dealing with mice," she said.

She says other neighbors have complained about the same problem.

Ashley says she doesn't want to move — she has nowhere else to go — she just doesn't want the extra roommates.

"I have to do something because me and my daughter have to live here."