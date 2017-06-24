× Police search for suspect who critically shot man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after being shot.

Police got a call about the shooting in the 1300 block of Jackson Avenue around 4:45 p.m. Saturday.

Officers found the 40-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said the suspect was wearing a baby-blue shirt with white stripes or checkers on it and blue jeans. He ran north on Speed Street and then got into a white car.

Police are investigating.