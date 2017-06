× Man extremely critical after shooting in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting left a man fighting for his life.

Police were called to the 2400 block of Brooklyn Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Officers were told the suspect walked up to the victim and then shot him. The suspect has not been found.

The victim was rushed to Regional Medical Center in extremely critical condition, police said.

Police are investigating.