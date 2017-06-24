× Man charged in connection with Friday stabbing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a stabbing that occurred early Friday morning.

Memphis police say 22 year-old Dino McKinney has been arrested and charged with Voluntary Manslaughter.

Memphis police have also identified the victim as 49-year-old David Gray.

Gray was stabbed at the Rivercity Heights Apartments, in the 3400 block of Metropolitan, early Friday morning.

Gray was taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.