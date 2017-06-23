× 12 Tennessee counties receives federal disaster assistance after severe storms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Governor Bill Haslam announced that 12 counties will receive federal aid assistance through a Presidential Disaster Declaration.

The declaration was issued to help out the recovery process of the severe storms and straight-line winds of May 27.

“Local, state, and federal partners came together in a collaborative effort to assess impacts rapidly so we could have accurate storm damage data and illustrate our need for a disaster declaration to President Trump,” Haslam said.

“I am grateful to all the first responders, emergency managers, and community members who have united to help others recover from the impact of these storms.”

The counties that are included in the federal aid are Blount, Cumberland, Fayette, Knox, Loudon Morgan, Putnam, Rhea, Roane, Sevier, Shelby, and Smith.

Government agencies and some specific private non-profits in these counties to apply for reimbursement of specific eligible expenses from the emergency through the FEMA Public Assistance program.