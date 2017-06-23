× Stabbing victim dies at Regional Medical Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 49-year-old man is dead after he was stabbed early Friday morning.

According to police, the incident happened at the Rivercity Heights Apartments in the 3400 block of Metropolitan.

The victim was rushed to the Regional Medical Center, but later died from his injuries.

Police said they will not be identifying the victim until his next of kin is notified.

No one is in custody at this time.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.